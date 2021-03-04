Automotive cybersecurity supplier governance with PROOF

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

As the digital transformation increases the complexity of automotive systems, the potential of cyber risks in the ecosystem grows. Consequently, regulations like UN R 155 demand cybersecurity management systems (CSMS) that take dependencies with contracted suppliers, service providers and sub-organizations into account.

In cooperation with KPMG, ESCRYPT has developed the Product Security Organization Framework (PROOF), which provides a proven methodology to optimize cybersecurity efficiency.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, experts from ESCRYPT, KPMG, and Alyne discuss how to leverage PROOF to manage cybersecurity supplier governance effectively.

Key topics and takeaways: