Future of vehicle health management with SAE JA6268™

The level of vehicle technology is growing exponentially, making it more difficult to validate, troubleshoot and predict.
In this free 60-minute webinar, Garrett Motion Engineering Fellow Tim Felke will present the new SAE JA6268™ standards and show how, coupled with Garrett technologies, it enables OEMs and fleet managers to unlock the full value of vehicle information and data.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Trends that complicate the implementation of integrated vehicle health management (IVHM) for OEMs, suppliers and fleet operators
- SAE JA6268™ standard content
- How to develop diagnostics and prognostics using SAE JA6268™
- SAE JA6268™ benefits for the automotive industry
- Garrett JA6268™ toolchain overview