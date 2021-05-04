Future of vehicle health management with SAE JA6268™

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
Tim Felke, Engineering Fellow, Garrett Motion | LinkedIn

The level of vehicle technology is growing exponentially, making it more difficult to validate, troubleshoot and predict.

In this free 60-minute webinar, Garrett Motion Engineering Fellow Tim Felke will present the new SAE JA6268™ standards and show how, coupled with Garrett technologies, it enables OEMs and fleet managers to unlock the full value of vehicle information and data.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Trends that complicate the implementation of integrated vehicle health management (IVHM) for OEMs, suppliers and fleet operators
  • SAE JA6268™ standard content
  • How to develop diagnostics and prognostics using SAE JA6268™
  • SAE JA6268™ benefits for the automotive industry
  • Garrett JA6268™ toolchain overview 

Meet the experts

Tim Felke

Engineering Fellow, Garrett Motion