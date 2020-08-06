Mastering UNECE cybersecurity requirements – opportunities and challenges of the new regulation
Lena Steden, Team Lead Engineering & Consulting, ESCRYPT | LinkedIn
Dr Christopher Kusch, Security Consultant, ESCRYPT | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
On June 24, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) adopted the new UN regulations on cybersecurity and software updates for connected vehicles. In addition to the 54 signatories, which include Germany and the EU, South Korea and Japan will also adopt the agreement. The UNECE regulations will come into force from January 2021.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, ESCRYPT‘s Lena Steden and Dr Christopher Kusch discuss the actions stakeholders must take to ensure that their cybersecurity management systems comply with the new regulations.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The UNECE requirements in brief
- The four disciplines and their significance for OEMs and suppliers
- Concrete recommendations on which products, solutions and services you can use to implement the UNECE requirements
- Q & A