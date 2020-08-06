Mastering UNECE cybersecurity requirements – opportunities and challenges of the new regulation

Lena Steden, Team Lead Engineering & Consulting, ESCRYPT | LinkedIn Dr Christopher Kusch, Security Consultant, ESCRYPT | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

On June 24, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) adopted the new UN regulations on cybersecurity and software updates for connected vehicles. In addition to the 54 signatories, which include Germany and the EU, South Korea and Japan will also adopt the agreement. The UNECE regulations will come into force from January 2021.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, ESCRYPT‘s Lena Steden and Dr Christopher Kusch discuss the actions stakeholders must take to ensure that their cybersecurity management systems comply with the new regulations.

Key topics and takeaways: