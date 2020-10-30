Protecting your firmware authenticity with CycurHSM: an overview of advanced secure boot concepts

ESCRYPT

ESCRYPT offers highly secure IT security solutions for embedded systems, as well as consulting and services for enterprise security and IT-secured manufacturing. ESCRYPT solutions have been deployed millions of times over in automotive security applications and for full-scale automotive production.

ESCRYPT is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETAS GmbH and member of the Bosch Group, headquartered in Bochum, Germany, with four more German locations and branches in France, Italy, Poland, Sweden, the UK, the USA, Canada, India, China, Korea, and Japan.

