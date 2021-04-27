The ABC of Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) – Why you need them and how to evaluate them

Elektrobit

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry.

A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB’s software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience.

EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental.

Argus

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides proven in-vehicle solutions, professional services, and an automotive security operation center (ASOC) solution to help prepare for, detect, manage, and mitigate cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and attacks on all types of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Customers include car manufacturers, their suppliers, and fleet managers.

Already in production, Argus products are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research, which have culminated in over 70 granted and pending patents. Through a suite of tailored consulting services, Argus cyber experts help customers integrate cyber security practices and processes into the entire product lifecycle in accordance with existing guidelines and regulations, such as UNECE WP. 29.

Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Tokyo, Shanghai and Korea. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services.

