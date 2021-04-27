The ABC of Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) – Why you need them and how to evaluate them

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
Connected VehiclesCyber SecurityDataSoftware

Dr. Georg Gaderer, Technology Team Manager, Elektrobit | LinkedIn

Matan Atad, Director of Security Architecture, Argus | LinkedIn

Register now

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

As the connected vehicle ecosystem continues to grow, so does the exposure to cyber risk and the need for an in-depth approach to cybersecurity – from design to production and while the vehicle is on the road.

In addition, new regulations and standards like UN Regulation 155 and ISO/SAE 21434 call for OEMs to protect, detect and respond to incidents in a reasonable time frame.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, EB’s Dr. Georg Gaderer and Matan Atad, Director of Security Architecture at Argus, explain the need for a secure architecture and how to enforce security zones with intrusion detection and prevention systems.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • How intrusion detection works, the types of attack scenarios it protects against, and how to evaluate an IDPS system according to the criteria that best fits your organization’s needs
  • How to best protect your safety-critical systems and the standard industry approach for modern architectures
  • The complexity of modern communication protocols and the need for deep packet inspection and IDS systems
  • The different ways in which to evaluate an IDPS solution

Meet the experts

Dr. Georg Gaderer

Technology Team Manager, Elektrobit

Matan Atad

Director of Security Architecture, Argus