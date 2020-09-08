Best practices for streaming IoT data with MQTT & Kafka

Connected Vehicles Data , 8am EDT | 2pm CET | 5:30pm IST

Florian Raschbichler, Head of Support, HiveMQ | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Organisations today are looking to stream Internet of Things (IoT) data to Apache Kafka. However, connecting thousands or even millions of devices over unreliable networks can create architectural challenges.

In this session, Florian Raschbichler, Head of Support at HiveMQ, identifies and demonstrates the best practices for implementing a large-scale IoT system that can stream MQTT messages to Kafka.

Key topics and takeaways: