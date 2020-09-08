Best practices for streaming IoT data with MQTT & Kafka
Florian Raschbichler, Head of Support, HiveMQ | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Organisations today are looking to stream Internet of Things (IoT) data to Apache Kafka. However, connecting thousands or even millions of devices over unreliable networks can create architectural challenges.
In this session, Florian Raschbichler, Head of Support at HiveMQ, identifies and demonstrates the best practices for implementing a large-scale IoT system that can stream MQTT messages to Kafka.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Why MQTT is the de-facto communications protocol for IoT devices
- Why Kafka is the most used data streaming and processing protocol in the enterprise backend
- How MQTT and Kafka work perfectly together to establish reliable IoT data streaming and processing