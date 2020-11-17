Claiming compliance for coding standards such as MISRA, AUTOSAR C++14, and CERT

“MISRA Compliance: 2020” consolidates and clarifies previous guidance to ensure a clearer understanding of what compliance means. Other standards, such as CERT and AUTOSAR C++14, also offer compliance guidance.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Jill Britton and Steve Howard of Perforce discuss what it means to comply with a coding standard, and how to achieve compliance quickly and efficiently.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Rule decidability and severity
  • Style guide
  • Metrics
  • Deviations
  • Reporting