Claiming compliance for coding standards such as MISRA, AUTOSAR C++14, and CERT
Jill Britton, Director of Compliance, Perforce
Steve Howard, SCA Specialist & Technical Services Lead, Perforce
“MISRA Compliance: 2020” consolidates and clarifies previous guidance to ensure a clearer understanding of what compliance means. Other standards, such as CERT and AUTOSAR C++14, also offer compliance guidance.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Jill Britton and Steve Howard of Perforce discuss what it means to comply with a coding standard, and how to achieve compliance quickly and efficiently.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Rule decidability and severity
- Style guide
- Metrics
- Deviations
- Reporting