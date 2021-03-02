CV2X – a perspective for automotive and smart city infrastructure

Quectel

Quectel is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS.

As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules.

Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, safety, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring.

