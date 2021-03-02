CV2X – a perspective for automotive and smart city infrastructure

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
C-V2X technology provides 360° non-line-of-sight awareness and a higher level of predictability for enhanced road safety and autonomous driving.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Quectel’s Manfred Lindacher VP Sales Automotive International and Mark Murray VP Sales – GNSS & Automotive provide unique insight into the real-world benefits of C-V2X technology in a range of automotive, industry and smart city applications.
Key topics and takeaways:
- C-V2X regulatory update – a global view
- Industry applications and use cases
- Quectel solutions for vehicle integration and smart city
- ITS Stack partners and solutions