Digital transformation in the global automotive industry

Johnny Aguirre, Senior Solutions Consultant, PatSnap | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

For many years, it was relatively easy to predict upcoming trends in the automotive industry. However, the industry has now entered an exciting yet challenging time, where external factors often drive change and where technology and business model innovation is sometimes difficult to predict.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, PatSnap’s Johnny Aguirre uses patent analysis to present a panoramic view of the most critical aspects of digital transformation in the automotive industry.

Key topics and takeaways: