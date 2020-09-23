How in-vehicle cloud steaming technology can transform gaming and video on demand consumption in the car
Ivan Dimkovic, Co-founder of Cinemo, VP Portfolio Management, Cinemo | LinkedIn
Worldwide rollout of 4G/5G broadband connectivity, the rise of the connected car and ever-increasing performance of embedded hardware can make in-vehicle cloud gaming and video on demand possible.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Cinemo demonstrates how its technology can enable a complete journey with cloud gaming and VoD solutions.
Key topics and takeaways:
- High-end gaming in the car – making it possible right now
- Video on demand – challenges and solutions
- How to address security and updateability concerns efficiently
- What are the missing ingredients to make entertainment in the car be even better than at home?