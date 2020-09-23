How in-vehicle cloud steaming technology can transform gaming and video on demand consumption in the car

Cinemo

Cinemo creates and delivers in-vehicle infotainment software solutions designed to make a difference in the way digital media is consumed in the car.

Optimized for the automotive industry requirements, Cinemo provides flexible and fastest time-to-market products while ensuring the highest quality and performance.

Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

Cinemo has acquired a very strong reputation among the automotive industry and is privileged to be recognized with ten industry awards.

