From recalls to revenue: how to break the automotive software barrier
Hemant Sikaria, CEO, Sibros | LinkedIn
Robert A. Levine, Director of Dispute Consulting, Stout | LinkedIn
Dan Sharkey, Member Attorney, Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco | LinkedIn
With the acceleration of the software-defined vehicle, the surge of automotive software-related defects is devastating, costing automakers and suppliers billions.
In this free webinar, software experts from Sibros, Stout, and Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco, outline the latest trends and explain how to break the automotive software barrier to transform vehicle connectivity, create new revenue paths, and gain competitive advantage.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Automotive software and electronic recall trends and analysis
- An innovative framework for deep over-the-air (OTA) software updates
- How to take full advantage of your OTA and connectivity platform with real-world use cases
- Strategies to reduce warranty capital reserves
- The automotive industry and COVID-19, a software perspective