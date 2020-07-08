From recalls to revenue: how to break the automotive software barrier

,  11am EDT | 5pm CET
Connected VehiclesSoftware

With the acceleration of the software-defined vehicle, the surge of automotive software-related defects is devastating, costing automakers and suppliers billions.

In this free webinar, software experts from Sibros, Stout, and Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco, outline the latest trends and explain how to break the automotive software barrier to transform vehicle connectivity, create new revenue paths, and gain competitive advantage.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Automotive software and electronic recall trends and analysis
  • An innovative framework for deep over-the-air (OTA) software updates
  • How to take full advantage of your OTA and connectivity platform with real-world use cases
  • Strategies to reduce warranty capital reserves
  • The automotive industry and COVID-19, a software perspective