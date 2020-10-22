How high-performance computers shape the user experience in the cockpit of the future
Christof Menzenbach, Product Manager Cockpit HPC, Continental | LinkedIn
Stefan Wagener, Product Manager Infotainment & Software as a Product, Continental | LinkedIn
Jochen Möller, Leading Expert User Experience & Interaction Design, Continental | LinkedIn
What will create the Wow effect in the car of the future?
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Continental’s Christof Menzenbach, Stefan Wagener, and Jochen Möller discuss how high-performance computers (HPCs) are enabling a superior user experience (UX) for the vehicle of the future.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The rapidly growing array of technologies, applications and functions in vehicles requires a new, less complicated E/E-architecture that utilizes HPCs
- Superior UX, software and technology integration will be the critical success factors for the car of the future
- The cockpit HPC manages the entire human-machine interaction centrally, creating a symbiosis of cockpit functionalities that lifts the UX to an all-new level