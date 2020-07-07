How the right data storage solution enables connected and autonomous cars of today and tomorrow

An ever-increasing amount of data is generated by new in-car applications and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity. In this free 60-minute webinar, Garima Mathur, Senior Manager at Western Digital, takes a deep dive into the advances in automotive technology driven by connectivity and autonomy, and how data storage solutions can enable better driving experiences.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Why data storage demands are being driven by systems related to connectivity and autonomy
  • The continuous innovation in automotive data storage
  • Why data is the new oil
  • The design considerations for multiple automotive applications
  • An introduction to the latest storage solutions and trends