How the right data storage solution enables connected and autonomous cars of today and tomorrow
Garima Mathur, Senior Manager of Automotive Segment Marketing, Western Digital | LinkedIn
An ever-increasing amount of data is generated by new in-car applications and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity. In this free 60-minute webinar, Garima Mathur, Senior Manager at Western Digital, takes a deep dive into the advances in automotive technology driven by connectivity and autonomy, and how data storage solutions can enable better driving experiences.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Why data storage demands are being driven by systems related to connectivity and autonomy
- The continuous innovation in automotive data storage
- Why data is the new oil
- The design considerations for multiple automotive applications
- An introduction to the latest storage solutions and trends