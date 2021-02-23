How to enhance Google’s Android Automotive OS

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
The adoption of Google’s Android Automotive OS is becoming increasingly widespread in modern vehicles. Several automakers have recently announced their plan to adopt Android into their infotainment systems to provide customers with a completely new generation of IVI.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, OpenSynergy’s Jonathan Siegel discusses how the company can enhance Android Automotive OS by providing complementary software components, including COQOS Hypervisor SDK, Blue SDK Fusion, and Radio Tuner SDK.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Learn how OpenSynergy’s COQOS Hypervisor SDK supports the virtualization of Android Automotive OS
- How to use Blue SDK Fusion for Android Automotive OS to support complex automotive Bluetooth use cases
- Discover how Radio Tuner SDK adds a reliable conventional broadcast radio functionality (e.g. AM, FM, DAB, HD-Radio) and meets state-of-the-art requirements (IP Hybrid-Radio, SDR, etc.)