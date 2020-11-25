Low-risk adoption of 4D imaging radar for ADAS and in-car technology solutions

Vayyar

Vayyar’s intelligent sensors create holistic safety opportunities for in-cabin and ADAS, using automotive-grade 4D imaging radar technology.

At the core of these sensors is a high-performance Radar-on-Chip that supports up to 48 transceivers for exceptional resolution. With an ultra-wide field of view, Vayyar’s 60GHz and 79GHz single-chip radar modules cover large areas to reduce the number of sensors in vehicles. They provide comprehensive detection in and around the vehicle, while simultaneously tracking multiple targets and objects.

Vayyar technology is multifunctional, affordable and available for mass production. The radar-based platform is robust in all road conditions while protecting user privacy.

Vayyar plans to continue developing the next generation of sensor technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to enable a safer world.

