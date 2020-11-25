Low-risk adoption of 4D imaging radar for ADAS and in-car technology solutions

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
ADASAutonomous VehiclesConnected VehiclesPerception SystemsSensorsVehicle Safety

Ian Podkamien, Head of Automotive, Vayyar | LinkedIn

Register now

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

As the automotive industry steps up to the growing challenges of cost, complexity and compliance, Vayyar delivers comprehensive single-vendor solutions for in-car and ADAS applications.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, the company’s head of automotive, Ian Podkamien unpacks the entire process, from prototype to mass production with 4D imaging radar.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • The importance and immense value of end-to-end 4d imaging radar
  • How a single vendor solution reduces risks associated with adopting new technologies and speeds up time to market
  • Hardware, software and resource requirements to account for when developing applications over 4D imaging radar