Non-embedded radio solutions for advanced infotainment systems
Jonathan Siegel, Portfolio Manager, OpenSynergy | LinkedIn
Frank Lillie, Senior Solution Engineer, OpenSynergy
In this free, 60-minute webinar, OpenSynergy’s Jonathan Siegel and Frank Lillie (and special guest Shawn Davis from Silicon Labs) discuss the company’s flexible radio software solution, which OEMs and Tier1 suppliers can integrate across different car models, geographical territories, hardware, and hardware generations.
Key topics and takeaways:
- OEMs and Tier1 suppliers can locate a software-only radio tuner on the most suitable vehicle ECU
- A software-only radio tuner is portable to different Board Support Packages (BSP) and Operating Systems, such as Android Automotive, which does not come with a built-in radio broadcast
- A software-only radio tuner lowers hardware lock-ins as it is portable on various OEM-specific hardware and supports most popular car radio tuner SoCs
- Non-embedded radio solutions support distributed HW/SW architectures and reduce hardware requirements when supporting Software Defined Radio (SDR)