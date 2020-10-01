Safety driven security: functional safety for advanced connected vehicle platforms

Sibros

Sibros is an award-winning automotive software and cloud company enabling the connected vehicle ecosystem of the future.

The company’s Deep Connectivity Suite connects and manages all software and data between vehicles and the cloud offering full OTA (Over-the-Air) software updates, deep data collection, software inventory management, service management, remote diagnostics and beyond.

This end-to-end approach empowers OEMs to remedy non-trivial vehicle defects and deliver new connected services both remotely and at scale.

