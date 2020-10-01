Safety driven security: functional safety for advanced connected vehicle platforms
Mayank Sikaria, CTO, Sibros | LinkedIn
Dan Cauchy, Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux | LinkedIn
Justin Cappos, Founder, Uptane
Bill Taylor, Managing Director, kVA by UL | LinkedIn
As connected and autonomous vehicle technologies advance, so are the standards for software and what it means to have a secure vehicle. In this free, 60-minute webinar, a panel of experts from Linux Foundation/AGL, Sibros, UL and Uptane, explore the importance of safety-driven automotive security.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Safety and security trends in transportation, mobility and vehicle design
- What is safety-driven automotive security?
- The role and impact of security and safety standards for connected vehicle, cloud and open source ecosystems
- What are the challenges to setting and adopting new standards?
- What’s next for Linux Foundation/AGL, UL and Uptane?