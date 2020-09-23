Safety transcends competition: why data sharing is essential to the future of self-driving vehicles

Motional

Motional is a driverless technology company making self-driving vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality.

The Motional team was behind some of the industry’s largest leaps forward, including the first fully-autonomous cross-country drive in the U.S, the launch of the world’s first robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world’s most-established public robotaxi fleet.

Motional is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group, one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv, a global technology leader in advanced safety, electrification, and vehicle connectivity.

Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the US and Asia.

