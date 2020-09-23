Safety transcends competition: why data sharing is essential to the future of self-driving vehicles
Laura Major, Chief Technology Officer, Motional | LinkedIn
Oscar Beijbom, Machine Learning Director and nuScenes lead, Motional | LinkedIn
Motional is making self-driving vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv has expanded its groundbreaking nuScenes datasets to enable a safer, smarter autonomous driving industry. This update ushers in a new era of data sharing in the industry, which is essential to making driverless vehicles a safe and reliable reality.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Safety transcends competition, and that’s why organizations must share data in order to make driverless reliable vehicles a reality
- First released in 2019, nuScenes pioneered a groundbreaking culture of data-sharing to create a safer, better-informed industry with 10+ data sets now available
- nuScenes teaches autonomous vehicles how to safely engage with their ever-changing road environments. It’s available, free of charge, to academic and research communities, where it’s used to inform and advance machine learning models to build the safest possible self-driving vehicles