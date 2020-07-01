Scrum for embedded automotive software offers benefits in unexpected places

Connected Vehicles Software , 9am CET | 1.30pm IST

Dr Joachim Schlosser, Senior Manager, Elektrobit | LinkedIn

An agile software development methodology helps to achieve better results faster. However, it also means that the process is stricter than what most developers are accustomed to. Scrum has stricter requirements around management and requires a functioning integration and testing process, especially in embedded systems.

In this free webinar, Dr Joachim Schlosser, Senior Manager at Elektrobit, explores why Scrum may be the best choice – and it’s probably for different reasons than your manager expects.

Key topics and takeaways: