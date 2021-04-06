SOA is coming to your vehicle program: we need to talk about standard services!

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
A new set of challenges face the automotive industry as it starts its transition to Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA).
GENIVI and W3C are responding to these challenges by creating the Common Vehicle Interface Initiative (CVII) to standardize vehicle services and data.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Magnus Feuer and Gunnar Andersson explain how to build a robust set of services, signals, and models, which the entire auto industry can use.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Understand how the industry is coming together around emerging standards that will reshape automotive software.
- Help shape the future of remote vehicle access, enabling innovative new services to interact with cars in a safe, secure, and robust manner.
- See how the industry is impacted by the latest OEM insourcing trends in automotive software.
- Follow the experts on a deep technical dive into how they plan to standardize vehicle – cloud – mobile device interaction.