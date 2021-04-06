SOA is coming to your vehicle program: we need to talk about standard services!

,  11am Detroit | 5pm Stuttgart
Connected VehiclesDataSoftwareStandards and Regulations

Magnus Feuer, Automotive Software Architect, GENIVI | LinkedIn

Gunnar Andersson, Tech Lead, GENIVI | LinkedIn

Register now

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

A new set of challenges face the automotive industry as it starts its transition to Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA).

GENIVI and W3C are responding to these challenges by creating the Common Vehicle Interface Initiative (CVII) to standardize vehicle services and data.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Magnus Feuer and Gunnar Andersson explain how to build a robust set of services, signals, and models, which the entire auto industry can use.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Understand how the industry is coming together around emerging standards that will reshape automotive software.
  • Help shape the future of remote vehicle access, enabling innovative new services to interact with cars in a safe, secure, and robust manner.
  • See how the industry is impacted by the latest OEM insourcing trends in automotive software.
  • Follow the experts on a deep technical dive into how they plan to standardize vehicle – cloud – mobile device interaction.

Meet the experts

Magnus Feuer

Automotive Software Architect, GENIVI

Gunnar Andersson

Tech Lead, GENIVI