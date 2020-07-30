Solving the autonomous vehicle blind spot
Russell Hester, Director of Business Development, dlhBOWLES
Charles Peters, Account Manager, dlhBOWLES
Zachary Kline, Lead Engineer – Camera and Sensor Cleaning, dlhBOWLES
Sensor availability directly affects end user trust of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles. In this free webinar, experts from dlhBOWLES detail the challenge of ensuring sensor availability during adverse weather conditions, and the difficulties that companies can face when integrating sensor-cleaning systems within the vehicle.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Sensor availability and the challenges faced in adverse weather conditions
- Common challenges companies face when integrating sensor cleaning systems for production applications
- How sensor availability affects end user trust of ADAS features in today’s vehicles