Taming the beast of vehicle software complexity

Connected Vehicles Software , 10am EDT | 4pm CET

Matt Jones, Board Member and Chairman, Product Marketing Leader, GENIVI Jochen Boehm, Area-Lead Development LINUX-/Genivi-Platform, BMW Car IT Michael Ziganek, General Manager, Automotive Business Unit, Mentor - A Siemens Business Ari Aalto, Vice President Automotive and Smart Devices Business Unit, TietoEVRY

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

With the growing volume of software in the modern vehicle, the complexities of integrating multiple operating systems, platforms and components are skyrocketing. Add to this the fact that the vehicle is increasingly a player in multiple cross-industry contexts, such as the internet of things, smart cities, shared mobility and vehicle to infrastructure initiatives.

Industry players including automakers, Tier 1 suppliers and software services companies are evolving to better manage this growing complexity while attempting to reduce costs and time to market.

Moderated by Matt Jones, Chief Systems Architect at Wind River Systems, this free, 60-minute webinar provides insight into the challenges faced by industry stakeholders, and brings to light potential solutions that ‘tame the beast’ of vehicle software complexity.

Key topics and takeaways: