The future of work: digital transformation in engineering

Transforming engineering organizations for the digital world is not easy. Building digital products requires new skillsets from product engineers. Toolchains must be integrated to leverage the benefits of model-based engineering. New competitors need modern development approaches to be rolled out across the organization while seamlessly collaborating with customers and suppliers.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Method Park’s Erich Meier and David Rush of Accenture explain why engineering organizations must transform into a 100% digital environment. The experts will also describe how to design a digital organization, adopt best in class development practices, and roll out new processes with a model-based approach.

