The major challenges to automotive aftersales profitability and how to overcome them
Factors such as evolving vehicle architectures, increasingly complex vehicle features, and changing customer demands and business models are underpinning the need for new, advanced aftersales service solutions. These solutions must accelerate profitability, reduce vehicle down-time, and maximize customer loyalty throughout the dealer network.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, experts from KPIT share their rich expertise in aftersales diagnostic and repair solutions and introduce a next-generation aftersales platform that can meet modern demands.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The evolution of the automotive industry and how vehicle systems are becoming increasingly complex
- Understanding the As-Is scenario at OE service dealerships and what is impacting OEM aftersales profitability
- Methods to overcome modern these challenges
- An enabling solution from KPIT
- Key solution highlights and value proposition
- Case study walkthrough