Argus presents the origins and impact of WP.29’s regulation on cybersecurity and CSMS
Dr Darren Handley, Chair UNECE Task Force, Department for Transport | LinkedIn
Dr Niikuni Tetsuya, Co-Chair UNECE Task Force, National Traffic Safety and Environment Laboratory | LinkedIn
Jesse Sultanik, Head of Compliance, Argus Cyber Security | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to a video of the fireside chat when it’s finished.
The increasing threat of cyber-attacks against vehicles has led to the recent approval by the World Forum for the Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) of the first automotive cybersecurity regulation in history.
In this online virtual chat Argus’ Head of Compliance, Jesse Sultanik, gets together with the joint chairpersons who led the development of the new regulation from the UK and Japan, Dr Darren Handley and Dr Niikuni Tetsuya, to share their perspective on the process of drafting a vehicle cybersecurity regulation and how they see it impacting the industry.
Key topics and takeaways:
- A glimpse into the inner workings of the world’s largest motor vehicle regulatory body
- The story of WP.29 cybersecurity regulation from the individuals who led the process
- Key implementation and enforcement challenges for national authorities
- How the interpretation document can assist the industry