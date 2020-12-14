The role of data storage in achieving fully autonomous driving
Russell Ruben, WW Automotive Segment Marketing Director, Western Digital | LinkedIn
The enormous amount of data that partially and fully autonomous vehicles generate holds the clues for developers to improve their systems and make them safer. Data storage devices must be robust and able to handle these workloads and ensure the integrity of the data.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Western Digital’s Russell Ruben explains why data storage has become critical for the future of autonomous driving.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Autonomous vehicle development requires capturing large amounts of data with high capacity SSDs
- Removable SSDs are an ideal solution for offloading data from vehicles for data analysis
- Not just any SSD, but SSDs that can meet the harsh environments that automotive presents