The role of VIRTIO in modern and future automotive architectures

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
The Virtual I/O Device (VIRTIO) open industry standard allows vehicle manufacturers to consolidate their functionalities on top of any hypervisor supporting VIRTIO, thus enabling easy updates of virtual machines and guest operating system deployment on top of any hardware.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, OpenSynergy’s Isaac Trefz discusses the role of VIRTIO in modern automotive architectures and provides insight into the first-ever implementation of open standard-based devices.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Understand the critical role that VIRTIO plays in modern automotive architectures
- Learn about the new bundle of virtual devices which are due to be released (virtio-snd, virtio-vsock, virtio-gpu 3D, etc.)
- Discover how making more VIRTIO drivers available in an operating system makes it easier for the customer to move virtual machines across platforms and system-on-chips