Towards a common standard for device virtualization in the cockpit of the future
Tero Antero Salminen, Senior Director Product Virtualization, OpenSynergy
Isaac Trefz, Product Manager COQOS SDK, OpenSynergy
More and more automotive stakeholders are implementing hypervisor technology to consolidate the increasing amount of functionality in the modern car. This approach makes the development process more efficient and leads to reduced costs and a faster time to market.
The use of open standards, such as VIRTIO, reinforces this effect because it enables the movement of guest operating systems among different hypervisors to re-use software platforms on changing hardware systems from multiple vendors.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, OpenSynergy’s Tero Antero Salminen and Isaac Trefz discuss how the automotive industry should abandon proprietary solutions, and instead embrace open standards and compete on their implementation quality.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How to standardize critical devices and make operating systems run fully-virtualized on top of VIRTIO
- How common standards can save future mobility stakeholders time and cost
- Creating a competitive advantage through the quality of implementation