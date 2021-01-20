Towards a common standard for device virtualization in the cockpit of the future

OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy provides embedded software products for the next generation of vehicles. Our hypervisor and communication products pave the way for an integrated driving experience.

The virtualization platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK supports the convergence of software-based vehicle functions with different requirements on safety and security. It is designed for multi-display cockpit controllers, smart antennae or powerful domain controllers using a mix of AUTOSAR technology and open solutions, such as Linux and Android.

OpenSynergy’s communication stacks allow the wireless connection between the car and the cloud or between the car and mobile devices. OpenSynergy’s Blue SDK is the reference Bluetooth implementation for many OEMs around the world.

Our engineering services complement the products.

