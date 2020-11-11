Using Android to overcome the complexities of Bluetooth in automotive applications
David Baum, Senior Product Manager, OpenSynergy | LinkedIn
In this free, 60-minute webinar, OpenSynergy’s David Baum discusses the company’s Blue SDK Fusion, an automotive-grade Bluetooth stack for Android™ Open Source Project (AOSP).
David also provides insight into how the stack can meet the demanding Bluetooth requirements and complex use cases of the automotive industry and accelerate the entire development process.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How to integrate the Blue SDK Bluetooth protocol stack and profiles into the Android Automotive OS
- Achieving compliance with AOSP compatibility requirements, including CTS, VTS, and ATS
- How to tailor the Bluetooth behaviour to even the most complex functionality requirements
- How to remove the development risks and constant maintenance of interoperable automotive Bluetooth