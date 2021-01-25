Electric vehicle testing and validation week

Ten Webinars. Five Days.

Can’t attend a session live? No problem. Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of each webinar after it has finished.

Testing and validation will play a crucial role in bringing electric vehicles to market at scale, with reduced risk and fewer errors.

This virtual summit will bring together the world’s leading experts to help you understand the digital testing and validation solutions that are driving the global electric vehicle revolution.

By registering, you’ll gain free access to all ten webinars, each of which will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer session. We’ll keep you informed of the webinar topics and presenters as and when they are confirmed, and you’ll also receive the slides and a video recording after each webinar has finished.

SCHEDULE

Monday, January 25th 2021

Webinar 1: Title tbc

Time: 5am Detroit | 11am Stuttgart | 3.30pm Mumbai | 7pm Tokyo

Webinar 2: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 8.30pm Mumbai | 12am Tokyo (+1 day)

Tuesday, January 26th 2021

Webinar 3: Title tbc

Time: 5am Detroit | 11am Stuttgart | 3.30pm Mumbai | 7pm Tokyo

Webinar 4: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 8.30pm Mumbai | 12am Tokyo (+1 day)

Wednesday, January 27th 2021

Webinar 5: Title tbc

Time: 5am Detroit | 11am Stuttgart | 3.30pm Mumbai | 7pm Tokyo

Webinar 6: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 8.30pm Mumbai | 12am Tokyo (+1 day)

Thursday, January 28th 2021

Webinar 7: Title tbc

Time: 5am Detroit | 11am Stuttgart | 3.30pm Mumbai | 7pm Tokyo

Webinar 8: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 8.30pm Mumbai | 12am Tokyo (+1 day)

Friday, January 29th 2021

Webinar 9: Title tbc

Time: 5am Detroit | 11am Stuttgart | 3.30pm Mumbai | 7pm Tokyo

Webinar 10: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 8.30pm Mumbai | 12am Tokyo (+1 day)