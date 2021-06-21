Fuel cell electric vehicle innovation week

Ten Webinars. Five Days.

Can’t attend a session live? No problem. Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of each webinar after it has finished.

The global market for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) is currently in its infancy, with fewer than 15,000 units sold each year. However, FCEVs have the potential to outperform BEVs and traditional ICE vehicles in some applications, so hydrogen and fuel cell technology look set to play a significant part in shaping the future of mobility.

This virtual summit will bring together the world’s leading experts to help you understand the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of FCEVs.

By registering, you’ll gain free access to all ten webinars, each of which will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer session. We’ll keep you informed of the webinar topics and presenters as and when they are confirmed, and you’ll also receive the slides and a video recording after each webinar has finished.

SCHEDULE

Monday, June 21st 2021

Webinar 1: Title tbc

Time: 4am Detroit | 10am Stuttgart | 1.30pm Mumbai | 5pm Tokyo

Webinar 2: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 7.30pm Mumbai | 11pm Tokyo

Tuesday, June 22nd 2021

Webinar 3: Title tbc

Time: 4am Detroit | 10am Stuttgart | 1.30pm Mumbai | 5pm Tokyo

Webinar 4: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 7.30pm Mumbai | 11pm Tokyo

Wednesday, June 23rd 2021

Webinar 5: Title tbc

Time: 4am Detroit | 10am Stuttgart | 1.30pm Mumbai | 5pm Tokyo

Webinar 6: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 7.30pm Mumbai | 11pm Tokyo

Thursday, June 24th 2021

Webinar 7: Title tbc

Time: 4am Detroit | 10am Stuttgart | 1.30pm Mumbai | 5pm Tokyo

Webinar 8: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 7.30pm Mumbai | 11pm Tokyo

Friday, June 25th 2021

Webinar 9: Title tbc

Time: 4am Detroit | 10am Stuttgart | 1.30pm Mumbai | 5pm Tokyo

Webinar 10: Title tbc

Time: 10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart | 7.30pm Mumbai | 11pm Tokyo