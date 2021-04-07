Accelerating the vehicle dynamics development process with driving simulator technology

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
As modern vehicles become more sophisticated due to the widespread adoption of ADAS and the ongoing transition towards autonomous driving, engineers face an increasingly complicated design and development process.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, VI-grade’s Mark Westaway explains how driving simulator technologies can simplify and accelerate this process by assessing and improving modern vehicles’ ride and handling performance.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How to utilize simulators to cover the complete ride and handling frequency spectrum
- Identifying the best simulator configuration for your ride and handling development needs
- How simulators can improve development workflow efficiency