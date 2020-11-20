Achieving high product quality with speed and low TCO through high automation in the validation of cockpit ECUs
Sandeep Jadhav, Validation Expert and Product Manager KITE, KPIT
Multiple, large and rich HMI oriented cockpit ECUs (IVI, Cluster, RSE, HUD), connected with passenger devices and the Cloud are becoming common.
These cockpit ECUs are delivering ever-increasing features to enhance the driver and passenger experience. The explosion of features, their interplay with each other and with other automotive sub-systems, further combined with the volatility of the requirements, is posing considerable challenges in releasing an error-free software in a timely manner.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, KPIT’s Sandeep Jadhav explains how the company has helped its customers deliver faster releases with high product quality (and thus peace of mind) through very high automation coverage (up to 95% ) of the test scenarios.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Trends in HMI cockpit ECUs that are impacting and limiting automated validation
- Commonly observed challenges/limitations in traditional validation approaches
- How KPIT’s integrated test environment (KITE) addresses modern-day challenges and overcomes the limitations
- A look at success stories of achieving high automation coverage along with an overall reduction in the cost of validation over the program’s lifetime