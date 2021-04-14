Adaptive AUTOSAR-based high-performance controller development

Elektrobit

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry.

A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB’s software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience.

EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental.

