Adaptive AUTOSAR-based high-performance controller development

High-performance controllers (HPCs) are the future of automotive software architecture, and tooling is a critical aspect of their development.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit’s Vishal Mishra discusses the future of vehicle software infrastructure and explains how to develop HPCs with Adaptive Autosar, keeping in mind the performance and security aspects.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Critical trends transforming vehicle software architecture
- The impact of high-performance computers
- How to develop HPCs with an all-in-one solution for adaptive AUTOSAR
- Safety aspects for HPC implementations
- EB’s Container concept