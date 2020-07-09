Advanced tool chain for hardware-in-the-loop electromobility testing
Frank Puschmann, Product Manager for Electromobility and Electric Drives, dSPACE | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished. We’ll be using Zoom to deliver this webinar. Trouble registering? Please contact us.
For developers of electric motors, power electronics, batteries, electrical networks, or intelligent charging systems, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing is one of the key development technologies for ensuring quality and market entry.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Frank Puschmann, Product Manager for Electromobility and Electric Drives at dSPACE, demonstrates how to benefit from the latest in HIL testing for electromobility applications.
Key topics and takeaways:
- State-of-the-art computing technology, as well as a wide range of ready-to-use toolboxes and open-model libraries
- Nonlinear, multiphase motor models and pioneering electronic load modules for testing electric drive systems at full power
- High-fidelity battery models, combined with high-precision battery cell simulation, for testing battery management systems
- Highly sophisticated power electronics simulation and support of latest protocols to test charging infrastructure and onboard power electronics