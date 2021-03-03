Automotive cybersecurity supplier governance with PROOF

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
As the digital transformation increases the complexity of automotive systems, the potential of cyber risks in the ecosystem grows. Consequently, regulations like UN R 155 demand cybersecurity management systems (CSMS) that take dependencies with contracted suppliers, service providers and sub-organizations into account.
In cooperation with KPMG, ESCRYPT has developed the Product Security Organization Framework (PROOF), which provides a proven methodology to optimize cybersecurity efficiency.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, experts from ESCRYPT, KPMG, and Alyne discuss how to leverage PROOF to manage cybersecurity supplier governance effectively.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Evaluating the capabilities of suppliers, cf. ISO/SAE DIS 21434 Clause 15
- Easy integration of multiple regulations & standards
- Increasing CSMS efficiency by matching internal and supply chain cyber maturities
- How to meet regulations and measure compliance with a scalable governance risk compliance solution
- How to use PROOF for effective cybersecurity supplier governance