Automotive cybersecurity supplier governance with PROOF

10am Stuttgart | 2.30pm Mumbai
Dr. Moritz Minzlaff, Senior Manager, ESCRYPT | LinkedIn

Florian Spindler, Manager, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft | LinkedIn

Felix Schock, Head of Customer Success, Alyne GmbH | LinkedIn

As the digital transformation increases the complexity of automotive systems, the potential of cyber risks in the ecosystem grows. Consequently, regulations like UN R 155 demand cybersecurity management systems (CSMS) that take dependencies with contracted suppliers, service providers and sub-organizations into account.

In cooperation with KPMG, ESCRYPT has developed the Product Security Organization Framework (PROOF), which provides a proven methodology to optimize cybersecurity efficiency.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, experts from ESCRYPT, KPMG, and Alyne discuss how to leverage PROOF to manage cybersecurity supplier governance effectively.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Evaluating the capabilities of suppliers, cf. ISO/SAE DIS 21434 Clause 15
  • Easy integration of multiple regulations & standards
  • Increasing CSMS efficiency by matching internal and supply chain cyber maturities
  • How to meet regulations and measure compliance with a scalable governance risk compliance solution
  • How to use PROOF for effective cybersecurity supplier governance

Meet the experts

Dr. Moritz Minzlaff

Senior Manager, ESCRYPT

Florian Spindler

Manager, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

Felix Schock

Head of Customer Success, Alyne GmbH