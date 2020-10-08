Automotive SPICE® and risk management in software and systems development

Method Park

Method Park specializes in complex product engineering for the automotive, medical, and aerospace industries. Method Park’s portfolio includes consulting and engineering services, a comprehensive training program and the process management solution “Stages”.

On a worldwide basis, the company has supported and coached its customers on process optimization, compliance to industry-specific standards and the management of projects, products and quality assurance. With “Stages”, Method Park offers a model-based process management tool, which supports its users on the definition, communication and application of complex processes, particularly in the engineering environment – globally, beyond organizational borders and always in compliance with various industry-specific standards.

