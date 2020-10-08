Automotive SPICE® and risk management in software and systems development

Professor Bernd Hindel, CEO, Method Park | LinkedIn

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Professor Bernd Hindel, CEO of Method Park, discusses the core principles of Automotive SPICE® (A-SPICE), based on three abstraction layers for development processes:

  • Corporate level
  • Business unit level
  • Product line level

Professor Hindel outlines how to:

  • Prove compliance to A-SPICE
  • Allocate Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA)
  • Implement FMEA within an A-SPICE framework

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Overview of A-SPICE level 1, 2, and 3 and introduction of the A-SPICE generic process
  • Automotive SPICE to defines the “WHAT” (goals) in software and systems development
  • Methods to define the “HOW”; that includes who, when, and what
  • Design-FMEA to analyze the impact of change, operating environment, requirements, and architectures
  • Process-FMEA to analyze project risks