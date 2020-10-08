Automotive SPICE® and risk management in software and systems development
Professor Bernd Hindel, CEO, Method Park | LinkedIn
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Professor Bernd Hindel, CEO of Method Park, discusses the core principles of Automotive SPICE® (A-SPICE), based on three abstraction layers for development processes:
- Corporate level
- Business unit level
- Product line level
Professor Hindel outlines how to:
- Prove compliance to A-SPICE
- Allocate Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA)
- Implement FMEA within an A-SPICE framework
Key topics and takeaways:
- Overview of A-SPICE level 1, 2, and 3 and introduction of the A-SPICE generic process
- Automotive SPICE to defines the “WHAT” (goals) in software and systems development
- Methods to define the “HOW”; that includes who, when, and what
- Design-FMEA to analyze the impact of change, operating environment, requirements, and architectures
- Process-FMEA to analyze project risks