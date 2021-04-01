Breakthrough in virtual EV battery development – Part 3: hands-on

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Electric vehicle battery system development is complicated, and engineers face numerous significant challenges, such as:
- Which cell should I use?
- How do I obtain realistic cell performance data?
- How do I fast-charge?
- How do I deal with cell ageing?
In this three-part webinar series, experts from AVL and Batemo explain how to overcome the challenges, regardless if you are a newcomer or a battery specialist.
Part 3
In the third and final part of this webinar series, AVL and Batemo experts put everything explained in the first two sessions into practice. Using an AVL CRUISE™ M simulation model of a sports car, the experts simulate fast-charging, aged cells and module cooling with Batemo Cells.
Key topics and takeaways:
- See how Batemo Cells are integrated into AVL CRUISE™ M
- Understand how to go from cell to module and pack
- Learn how to simulate fast-charging, aged cells, and the cooling system
- See how to automate simulations and development tasks
- Learn how to back up your battery system development with simulations properly