Breakthrough in virtual EV battery development – Part 3: hands-on

Electric vehicle battery system development is complicated, and engineers face numerous significant challenges, such as:

  • Which cell should I use?
  • How do I obtain realistic cell performance data?
  • How do I fast-charge?
  • How do I deal with cell ageing?

In this three-part webinar series, experts from AVL and Batemo explain how to overcome the challenges, regardless if you are a newcomer or a battery specialist.

Part 3

In the third and final part of this webinar series, AVL and Batemo experts put everything explained in the first two sessions into practice. Using an AVL CRUISE™ M simulation model of a sports car, the experts simulate fast-charging, aged cells and module cooling with Batemo Cells.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • See how Batemo Cells are integrated into AVL CRUISE™ M
  • Understand how to go from cell to module and pack
  • Learn how to simulate fast-charging, aged cells, and the cooling system
  • See how to automate simulations and development tasks
  • Learn how to back up your battery system development with simulations properly

Meet the experts

Jürgen Schneider

Solution Manager Virtual Battery Development, AVL

Philipp Wieser

Solution Expert System Simulation, AVL