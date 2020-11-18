Building the road to the future with training data for autonomous vehicles
Liz Otto Hamel, Product Manager, Appen | LinkedIn
Kuo Chin Lien, Head of Computer Vision, Appen
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Appen’s Liz Otto Hamel and Kuo Chin Lien cruise along the road to Level 5 autonomy, making pitstops along the way.
The experts look at uses and types of training data, case studies for different data types, and the best ways to future proof your data to ensure great mileage for your AI projects.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The different levels of autonomous driving
- The types of training data you need, how much and where to get it
- How to judge and ensure the quality of your training data
- How to future proof your data
- Interactive Q&A session, which is an excellent opportunity to connect with Appen’s expert panel and ask them your specific questions!