Capturing driver experience in automated vehicles to achieve cost-efficiency in ADAS development

The demand for sophisticated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is increasing steadily due to legislative pressures and consumer requirements. The cost of developing these features can be high, so stakeholders must search for cost-effective solutions.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL experts explain how to use simulators to incorporate human feedback, such as trust in the various systems, into ADAS development and testing.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Gain insight into an efficient and cost-saving way of carrying out participant studies in simulators
- How to achieve reliable and valid results at all stages of development
- How to ensure the safety of participants when testing several functions in a short time in critical situations
- How to test system functions with different vehicle types in multiple situations