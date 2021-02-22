Chassis integration trends in next-generation electric vehicles

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) require an improved chassis development process, featuring increased flexibility and agility.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV’s Ravi Desai and Martin Dorn discuss critical considerations for EV chassis development to cut cost, reduce development times, and improve product quality; all while considering aggressive mass targets and the introduction of new technologies.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Adaptation of the latest analytical and laboratory techniques needed to reduce vehicle development time
- Packaging and component considerations for meeting aggressive mass targets
- Flexible and nimble chassis development processes for next-generation EVs
- Chassis development processes used for FEV’s SVEN (Shared Vehicle, Electric Native Vehicle)