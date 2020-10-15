Combined application of agile practices and functional safety in automotive software development​

Steffen Kuhn, Head of Consulting, Elektrobit | LinkedIn

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit‘s Steffen Kuhn describes how agile practices can be combined with the application of the functional safety standard ISO 26262 when developing safety-related automotive embedded software.

Utilizing results from a ZVEI working group, misconceptions regarding the compatibility of safety and agile are discussed, as well as some common challenges and solutions.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Agile methods like Scrum can be combined with functional safety
  • It is beneficial to use agile methods in complex safety-related developments
  • In safety-related development, agile teams must consider additional activities and process requirements
  • The role of the safety manager can be integrated into agile teams
  • The agile practices refactoring, pair programming and continuous integration are recommended for use in safety-related development