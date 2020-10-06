Creating a tech center capable of meeting new mobility testing requirements

,  10am CET | 1.30pm IST
Testing and Validation

Denise Maier, Global Coordinator Engineering, AVL | LinkedIn

Sari Abwa, Global Business Segment Manager, AVL | LinkedIn

Martin Steinbauer, Global Segment Manager, AVL | LinkedIn

Register now

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, three experts from AVL provide exclusive insight into the creation of a tech center capable of meeting future mobility testing demands.

The experts discuss the numerous stages of creating a future mobility tech center, and provide several working examples, including a recent project that took place in Germany.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • How to match a development environment to development demand
  • How to develop a tech center concept
  • How to use virtual reality to support the concept phase
  • How to operate global tech centers
  • How to reach a CO2 neutral and sustainable test field
  • How to engineer locally with a global standard