Creating a tech center capable of meeting new mobility testing requirements
Denise Maier, Global Coordinator Engineering, AVL | LinkedIn
Sari Abwa, Global Business Segment Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Martin Steinbauer, Global Segment Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, three experts from AVL provide exclusive insight into the creation of a tech center capable of meeting future mobility testing demands.
The experts discuss the numerous stages of creating a future mobility tech center, and provide several working examples, including a recent project that took place in Germany.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How to match a development environment to development demand
- How to develop a tech center concept
- How to use virtual reality to support the concept phase
- How to operate global tech centers
- How to reach a CO2 neutral and sustainable test field
- How to engineer locally with a global standard