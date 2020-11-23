Digitalization of the vehicle development process – what to do next?
Dr. Josef Zehetner, Chief Engineer System Architect for Digital Process Innovation at the Integrated and Open Development Platform, AVL
Modern vehicle development processes are complex and it is becoming increasingly difficult to master this complexity. With reliance on heterogeneous simulation efforts and physical prototypes for verification and validation (V&V) at the vehicle level carrying severe risks, there is a need for new, transformational digital approaches.
Implementing new V&V approaches, however, is not straightforward with challenges ranging from handling communication between different departments to simply hitting time, cost and quality targets.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Dr. Josef Zehetner, Chief Engineer System Architect for Digital Process Innovation at the Integrated and Open Development Platform at AVL, discusses a comprehensive approach on how to drive digitalization in the V&V process.
Key topics and takeaways:
- It is becoming increasingly difficult to master the vast complexity associated with vehicle development
- Digitalization is necessary to enable continuous vehicle-level verification and validation (V&V) in all phases of the process
- Lack of communication and collaboration between departments, heterogeneity in data, models, tools, unsynchronized processes, and simply time, cost and quality targets are the key challenges in implementing a new digital V&V platform
- Virtual prototypes are becoming the core elements for continuous V&V at the system level in the vehicle development process, ensuring traceability as data elements are systematically linked together.