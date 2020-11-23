Digitalization of the vehicle development process – what to do next?

Data Testing and Validation , 10am EDT | 4pm CET

Dr. Josef Zehetner, Chief Engineer System Architect for Digital Process Innovation at the Integrated and Open Development Platform, AVL

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.



Modern vehicle development processes are complex and it is becoming increasingly difficult to master this complexity. With reliance on heterogeneous simulation efforts and physical prototypes for verification and validation (V&V) at the vehicle level carrying severe risks, there is a need for new, transformational digital approaches.

Implementing new V&V approaches, however, is not straightforward with challenges ranging from handling communication between different departments to simply hitting time, cost and quality targets.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Dr. Josef Zehetner, Chief Engineer System Architect for Digital Process Innovation at the Integrated and Open Development Platform at AVL, discusses a comprehensive approach on how to drive digitalization in the V&V process.

Key topics and takeaways: