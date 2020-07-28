Electric vehicle battery cell testing: why, how and with what challenges
Benoit Stalin, Global Product Manager - Battery Cell Testing, AVL
Electric transportation is becoming dominant and the lithium-ion battery cell is one of the most critical components for an electric powertrain both in terms of cost and performance. Consequently, it is crucial to test battery cells in the correct way and make the best use of the test results.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The best stage of battery pack development to test cells;
- The goal of cell testing;
- Cell testing standards and directives;
- How to perform specific cell tests, such as for capacity and internal resistance;
- The challenges of cell testing and AVL’s solution.