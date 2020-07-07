Hardware-in-the-Loop solutions for ADAS ECU function test and validation

Wolfgang Völkel, Senior Software Engineer, Elektrobit

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Wolfgang Völkel, Senior Software Engineer at Elektrobit, provides insight into scalable Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) solutions for ADAS ECU validation, showing how to ingest, track, and reprocess petabytes of vehicle test data with hundreds of HiL units working in parallel.

This includes sensor-model-based capturing of data, replaying data and bus simulation to emulate a full automotive rest bus to the device under test.

Key topics and takeaways: