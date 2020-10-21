How can decisions on development efficiency be made for a competitive vehicle portfolio?
Engelbert Loibner, Team Leader Business Development & Marketing for the Integrated and Open Development Platform, AVL | LinkedIn
The rapid progression of the industry towards new powertrain technologies and emerging mobility trends powered by autonomous driving features are prompting OEMs to rethink their vehicle portfolio and technology roadmaps.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Engelbert Loibner, Team Leader Business Development & Marketing for the Integrated and Open Development Platform at AVL, outlines a comprehensive approach to support decision making for the industry’s most pressing questions: Which vehicle portfolio should be developed? How should vehicles be developed efficiently? How can costs in the test factory be reduced? How will digitalisation improve the development process?
Key topics and takeaways:
- New powertrain technologies and mobility trends, like ADAS, prompt OEMs to rethink their vehicle portfolio and technology roadmap
- Increased complexity leads to an enormous number of test tasks and the only way to address this challenge is to bridge the gap between the virtual and the real world
- Developers face a decision triangle, which involves choosing a competitive product portfolio, applying an efficient development process and realising an efficient simulation and test factory
- Within this triangle, digitalisation plays a key role in enabling interoperability within the development process