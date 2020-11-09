How can we design and configure systems where Adaptive and Classic AUTOSAR co-exist?
Anders Kallerdahl, Subject Matter Expert, KPIT | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
The requirement of high computational power for data-intensive applications in modern vehicles, such as AD/ADAS and connected services, cannot be satisfied with the SoC processor alone. In such cases, there is a need for Adaptive AUTOSAR. However, safety-critical systems will continue to operate on AUTOSAR Classic.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, KPIT subject matter expert Anders Kallerdahl explains how to design and configure a system where Adaptive and Classic AUTOSAR co-exist.
Key topics and takeaways:
- What are the use cases for Adaptive AUTOSAR?
- What are the main differences between Adaptive AUTOSAR and classic AUTOSAR?
- How to define which ECUs will utilize Classic AUTOSAR and which will use Adaptive AUTOSAR
- How to design and configure a system where Adaptive and Classic AUTOSAR co-exists