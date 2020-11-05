How digital test trips can help calibration engineers in times of crisis
Marijn Hollander, Senior Product Manager Calibration Solution, AVL | LinkedIn
The COVID-19 pandemic has, for many, put a stop to business travel. As a result, most calibration engineers are currently unable to embark on test trips.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL‘s Marijn Hollander demonstrates a cost-effective digital solution to this challenge, which enables the execution of prepared tests without the need for a calibration engineer on-site.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Using an off-the-shelf solution to execute prepared tests according to specifications, independent of the driver
- How to avoid massive amounts of correction loops between the calibration engineer and the driver, whatever their geographic location
- How to efficiently plan and execute calibration testing and validation in the vehicle
- Live demo: mastering the setting up, execution and reporting of vehicle tests without needing a co-driver