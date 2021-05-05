How inductive motor position sensors support the trend towards cost and size optimization in EV powertrain development

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
As the shift towards vehicle electrification continues to gather pace, there is a growing need for cost and size optimization in HEV and BEV powertrain development.
Modern electric vehicles generate more magnetic stray fields than ever before. Inductive motor position sensors offer stray-field immune, precise high-speed measurement of rotor position, thereby offering a compact and cost-effective alternative to traditional technologies, such as resolvers.
In this free, 30-minute webinar, Ivan Kustec and Bram Vanneste of Piher Sensing Systems explain how inductive rotor position sensors can be used in EV and HEV applications and the benefits the technology has on overall powertrain performance.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Operating principle of inductive position sensors
- Possible sensor mounting configurations in EV and HEV applications
- Advantages of inductive motor position sensors over competing technologies
- Benefits on overall powertrain performance
- Support for functional safety requirements