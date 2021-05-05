How inductive motor position sensors support the trend towards cost and size optimization in EV powertrain development

Piher Sensing Systems

Piher Sensing Systems enables its clients to precisely measure and control rotational and linear movements through the design, development, and manufacture of custom and standard position sensors.

Our product portfolio comprises contactless technologies (Hall-Effect and Inductive Position Sensors), Potentiometers as well as Printed Electronics and is further enhanced by providing Value-Added Assemblies of our technologies.

With more than 70 years’ experience in position sensing technology, Piher Sensing Systems is a trusted partner for customers in automotive, off-road, industrial, medical, marine and appliance markets throughout the world.

As part of Amphenol Corporation, we benefit from the advantages of a global operating group. We can rely on an extended sales and support network and on financial strength and stability that further support our continued investment in research and development. At the same time, Piher Sensing Systems retains the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a medium-sized company.

